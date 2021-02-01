Quiet weather sticks early this week before big changes occur

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get a breather in between winter events early this week. Late in the week, temperatures plummet after a chance for rain and snow.

Quiet early week:

Our little break from cold and active weather rolls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days feature a sunny sky, along with temperatures around or a few degrees above freezing.

The weather goes from mild and dry to very cold by the end of the week.

We've had three days in a row slightly above freezing. We could see this stretch to 6 in a row. The forecast calls for temperatures to be almost to 40 degrees by Thursday. This is one of our longer milder stretches. The longest was at the start of December, when temperatures stayed above freezing during the day for nearly 2 straight weeks.

Watch out for icy spots at night. Melting snow may freeze to the roads as we dip back below freezing in the coming nights.

Wintry mix Thursday:

The mild air may lead to some rain showers when the next storm system comes through Thursday. We get a wintry mix of showers, which likely leads to a wintry mess at times.

Freezing rain and snow are likely at times Thursday.

Freezing rain is a definite possibility early since temperatures are still near or below freezing. By the afternoon, we're above freezing, which could lead to a short round of cold rain.

Later in the day, temperatures plummet thanks to a sharp cold front. Snow showers are likely as a result. We may see snow accumulations, but that depends on how quickly we get and stay cold.

Regardless of what falls, be ready for icy roads by Thursday evening. Whether it's rain and melting snow freezing, freezing rain causing ice, or snow accumulations, roads are likely slick late in the day.

Behind Thursday's storm is the coldest air of the season. Brace yourself!

Coldest of the winter:

We've had a few cold days, with daytime temperatures in the low 20's and lows in the single digits. However, we've only have one night below zero this winter (so far). That changes later this week!

Temperatures fall below 20 degrees and may stay there for almost a week.

Arctic air slams the Stateline Thursday night, sending us from near 40 degrees to the low teens. Friday may only recover to the upper teens during the day.

Even colder air slides in this weekend. Temperatures struggle to the low teens again Saturday, then drop well below zero Saturday night. Sunday could be an extremely brisk one. We may barely get above zero during the day! Wind chills could fall to -20 degrees or colder this weekend and early next week. This is getting into dangerous territory when it comes to frostbite.

The chilly air sticks around into next week. We may stay below 20 degrees until next Thursday. By that point, we would have nearly a week straight spent below 20 degrees.