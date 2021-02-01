New this week: Foo Fighters, ‘Malcolm & Marie’ and Snoopy

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Foo Fighters, a 9-track effort called “Medicine at Midnight,” which features the singles “Shame Shame,” “No Son of Mine” and “Waiting on a War.” In the film world, “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson wrote and directed “Malcolm & Marie,” which stars John David Washington as a film director and Zendaya as his actor girlfriend on one tense and passion-filled night. On the TV front, “Peanuts” pup Snoopy gets top billing in “The Snoopy Show,” an Apple TV+ animated series debuting Friday on the streaming service that’s faithful to the original strips.