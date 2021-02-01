More than 37,000 Wisconsin absentee ballots tied to mailing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 37,000 absentee ballots were counted from Wisconsin voters who returned an application form ahead of the November presidential election. The mailing sent in September was a compromise by the politically divided state elections commission. Democrats wanted to send the mailing to all registered voters, whether they had requested an absentee ballot or not. Republicans on the commission ultimately prevailed in sending the mailing only to 2.6 million people who did not already have an absentee ballot application on file. It’s impossible to know whether the 37,481 people who returned the application form and later cast an absentee ballot would have done so had they not gotten the mailing.