Monday’s Scores

9:58 pm Illinois Sports

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton, Iowa vs. Quad Cities, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 48, Macon Meridian 33

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 61, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 53

Kankakee Trinity Academy 42, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 14

Neoga 68, Altamont 65

Paris 45, Effingham 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

