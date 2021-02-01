Masks, social distancing and speed: Snowmobiles enjoy boom

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Americans’ desire to get outdoors during the pandemic despite the winter cold is creating a season unlike any in more than two decades for the snowmobiling industry. From Maine to Montana, it’s becoming difficult to find a new snowmobile for sale. And the rental fleets are booked up. The International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association said U.S. represents the world’s biggest market for snowmobiles and Canada isn’t far behind. Together combining for more than $30 billion in annual sales.