Machesney Park man charged with first degree murder

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — An arrest has been made and a man is charged with first degree murder after authorities found a dead body Sunday night.

Shane Bouma, 41, of Machesney Park, faces three charges of first degree murder as well as one home invasion charge.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says they found the body 72-year-old Ellen Marsh in the 300 block of Harlem Rd. around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Bouma was arrested on unrelated charges at an apartment in the 1500 Block of 7th St. in Rockford around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Bouma is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.