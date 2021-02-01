Little Nick’s BBQ set to open in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline will see a new spot for barbecue open up this month.

Little Nick's will open a location at 3118 Auburn St. The business catered and competed across the country in BBQ competitions for the past four years, but owner Thaddeus Denthriff II wanted to find a more permanent home for his family business.

"We're just really proud we had an opportunity to do this," Denthriff II said. "I had an opportunity to do it with my wife and family and keep it a nice, small family business."

Family is what Little Nick's is all about. The family business started back in 1953 with Denthriff II's great grandparents. They started smoking chicken for people at their nearby church when a thunderstorm pushed everyone inside. The family brought the food inside and finished it in the fryer. By the end of the day, the "Mississippi Two-Step" was born, and the rest as they say is history.

Denthriff II will cook more than chicken at Little Nick's. He's finished top 10 in the World BBQ Championship and the American World Series of BBQ smoking whole hogs.

The restaurant will open later in February.