Lawmakers debate bill to rout out radical Islam in France

PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers are tackling a bill they hope will uproot radical Islam in France. Authorities say such beliefs are creeping into public services, associations, some schools and online with the goal of undermining national values. The interior minister said the measures are aimed at stopping a ‘hostile takeover’ of Islam. The controversial bill is guaranteed heated debate. It reflects a priority for President Emmanuel Macron, who in an October speech painted a dark picture of a perverse version of Islam, France’s No. 2 religion, quietly creating a “counter society.” Some Muslims feel stigmatized by the bill. Other religions have also been critical of the proposed law.