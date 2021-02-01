Judge calls for meeting at LA shelter on homeless crisis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fed up federal judge in California says last week’s rain storm created “extraordinarily harsh” conditions for homeless residents of Los Angeles. He ordered city officials to meet with him this week at a Skid Row shelter to discuss how to address the worsening crisis of people living on the streets. The action involves a lawsuit accusing officials in greater Los Angeles of failing to comprehensively address the homelessness problem. The judge says during a visit downtown last week he witnessed the impact of the wet, cold weather on homeless residents, including a woman who “was naked and suffering from hypothermia.”