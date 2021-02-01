Iran state TV airs launch of new satellite-carrying rocket

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV has aired the launch of the country’s newest satellite-carrying rocket, which it said was able to reach a height of 500 kilometers (310 miles). The footage of the solid-liquid-fueled rocket showed the launch taking place during daytime in a desert environment. The report did not say when or where the launch happened. The rocket is called Zuljanah for the horse of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. It did not launch a satellite into orbit. State TV said in Monday’s report that the rocket is capable of carrying a 220-kilogram (485-pound) satellite.