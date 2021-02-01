Google shutters internal Stadia game studio

NEW YORK (AP) — Google is closing the internal studio tasked with developing games for its Stadia cloud-gaming service, a move that raises questions about the future of its Stadia service itself. Google launched Stadia in November 2019 as a cloud-based gaming service, in deliberate contrast to pricey video-game consoles. But Google said Monday it will no longer invest in creating its own games for the service beyond any planned, near-term titles. Jade Raymond, who had headed up Stadia Games and Entertainment, is leaving the company. Google didn’t disclose the total number of job cuts, but said most of the staff in the game-development division will be moved to other roles.