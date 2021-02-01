Google antes up $2.6M to settle pay, job discrimination case

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google will pay $2.6 million to more than 5,500 employees and past job applicants. The payments are to resolve allegations that the internet giant discriminated against female engineers and Asians in California and Washington state. The settlement announced Monday closes a 4-year-old case that the Labor Department brought as part its reviews of the pay practices at federal government contractors such as Google. That inquiry resulted in accusations that Google had been paying its female engineers less than men in similar positions during a period spanning from 2014 to 2017. Google isn’t admitting any wrongdoing, but the settlement still could blemished its once-cherished reputation as an employers that pampers its workers.