Famed South Carolina stop for presidential hopefuls closing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For decades, Tommy’s Country Ham House has hosted presidential candidates testing their mettle among voters in South Carolina. But the Greenville landmark has announced that it is turning off the fryer and shutting its doors. Owner Tommy Stevenson announced Sunday that Tommy’s would close this spring. The proprietor says he wants to spend time with his grandchildren instead of waking at 4 a.m. six days a week to make fresh sausage, grind beef and slice pork chops. Candidates including John McCain, Mitt Romney, Newt Gingrich and Donald Trump have all visited the restaurant in the heart of South Carolina’s conservative Upstate.