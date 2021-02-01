Facebook group looks to help support local Black businesses

DEKALB (WREX) — A Facebook group that began in Northern Illinois looks to help support Black businesses in the area.

It's called Black Business DeKalb, IL. The group was founded by Chanel McKinnie in 2019. Around 1,400 people are now a part of the group. It's not only a place for Black business owners to market their business and expand their professional networks, but it's also a resource for others to find Black businesses they can support.

"I know there's stuff out here, but but it's hard to contact those people or know where they're really at," said McKinnie. "So I decided to create the Facebook group. And everything is going well."

McKinnie says right now, she wants to help others flourish and earn money during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group is welcoming more members to join.

To visit the Facebook page, click here.