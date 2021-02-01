Dubai closes bars, limits activities after virus cases spike

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai says it will close all bars and pubs for the entire month of February and limit other activities after a spike in coronavirus cases followed New Year’s Eve celebrations that drew visitors from around the world. The sheikhdom also ordered restaurants and cafes to close by 1 a.m., as well as instituted crowd limits on cinemas, hotels, malls and other destinations. The announcement Monday comes after Dubai insisted as recently as last week that “we can confidently say the current situation is under control.” That was as the United Arab Emirates faced 17 straight days of record coronavirus case numbers.