Bolsonaro victories in Congress seen thwarting impeachment

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A lawmaker supported by President Jair Bolsonaro has been elected head of Brazil’s Senate, a victory for the conservative leader’s effort to head off a potential impeachment effort. The Senate approved Sen. Rodrigo Pacheco of the center-right Democrats party Monday with the backing of 57 out of 78 votes, beating Sen. Simone Tebet of another center-right party. A more crucial vote is due later Monday in the lower house — where any impeachment move would have to start — as another Bolsonaro-backed candidate is favored to win the speakership there.