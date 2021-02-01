Asian stocks follow Wall St up, silver eases off high

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks have followed Wall Street higher after President Joe Biden invited Republicans to a meeting to discuss economic aid. Silver eased off an eight-year high. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul all advanced. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.6%, recovering some of losses earlier in the week amid frenzied trading of video game retailer GameStop and other stocks targeted by novice day traders. In Washington, Biden invited 10 moderate Republicans to the White House to discuss his proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid plan. Republicans earlier countered with an offer of $600 billion, or less than one-third of Biden’s proposed amount.