A coalition of representatives announced they will try to remove GOP Rep. Marjorie Greene

(NBC) -- A coalition of representatives held a news conference today and announced they will take action to remove Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

The representatives have called out Greene several times for her position on school shootings, the violence at the Capitol Hill, and threats against the Democratic Congressional leadership.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said that she would introduce a privilege resolution after hearing Greene's political comments.

"Throughout her short political career Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has advocated for violence and made repeated racist, anti-Semitic, and Islamaphobic comments. She has engaged in sedition and spread baseless conspiracy theories, even claiming that the Sandy Hook Elementary and Marjory Stoneman Douglas shootings were staged."

Wasserman also stated she remembered Greene calling for the executions of Former President Barack Obama and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Rep Jahana Hayes also made a statement regarding Rep. Greene.

"This is how she feels. the fact that those comments came so easily off her lips and that she was unapologetic and even now today refuses to walk them back is indicative of who she is."

Fred Guttenberg, the father Of Parkland Victim Jaime finished the meeting with this quote.

"The idea that we have to do this press conference because this democracy has forgotten how to behave because a party is refusing to participate in it, I'm sorry I can't sit here and listen to the questions anymore. That's Jaime. She lives in a cemetery."

A few Republicans have said they would support removing Taylor Greene from the House Education and Labor Committees.