Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…

* WHAT…Light snow. Additional snow accumulations less than one

inch.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north

central and northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of light snow are expected through

this afternoon. Gusty north to northwest winds will cause some

blowing and drifting snow in open areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&