Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…
* WHAT…Light snow. Additional snow accumulations less than one
inch.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north
central and northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of light snow are expected through
this afternoon. Gusty north to northwest winds will cause some
blowing and drifting snow in open areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&