Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 12:13PM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 12:13PM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA ILNew
…Light Snow and Slick Roads Today…
.A winter storm will impact the area through this afternoon,
bringing light snow and slippery travel conditions. In addition,
gusty north to northwest winds will lead to blowing and drifting
snow in open areas.
* WHAT…Light snow. Additional snow accumulations less than one
inch.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north
central and northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of light snow are expected through
this afternoon. Gusty north to northwest winds will cause some
blowing and drifting snow in open areas.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.