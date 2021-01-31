Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 9:13AM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 9:13AM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions that will make travel
difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.