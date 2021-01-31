Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 3:20AM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Chicago IL

Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 3:20AM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Chicago ILUpdated
…Winter Storm Impacts Continue this Morning…
* WHAT…Occasional moderate snow rates with northeast winds
gusting to 30 mph. Snow accumulations today of 1 to 3 inches.
Total snow accumulations from last night through today of 5 to
10 inches and locally higher possible.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN…Through 6 PM CST this evening, with the highest impacts
tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult this morning due to low
visibilities and snow packed roads. Patchy blowing snow is also
occurring.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
Use plenty of extra caution when shoveling heavy snow. Stay
hydrated and take frequent breaks.