Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 3:07AM CST until January 31 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

…Winter Storm with Snow and Slick Roads Through Today…

.A winter storm will impact the area through today, bringing snow

and patchy blowing snow. Hazardous travel conditions will

continue due to existing snow and ice accumulations. In addition,

gusty east to northeast winds up to 25 mph will lead to blowing

and drifting snow and patches of poor visibility.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north

central and northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will gradually wind down today.

However, gusty east to northeast winds will cause some blowing

and drifting snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.