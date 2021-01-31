Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 10:12AM CST until January 31 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

…Light Snow and Slick Roads Today…

.A winter storm will impact the area through this afternoon,

bringing light snow and hazardous travel conditions. In addition,

gusty north winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow in open

areas.

* WHAT…Light snow. Additional snow accumulations less than 1

inch.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north

central and northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will gradually wind down this

afternoon. Gusty north winds will cause some blowing and

drifting snow in open areas.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.