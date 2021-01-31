Winter Storm Warning until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Winter Storm Warning until SUN 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Walworth County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions that will make travel
difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&