Winter Storm Warning until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of 2

to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions that will make travel

difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&