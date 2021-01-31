Winter Storm Warning until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Boone County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Occasional moderate snow and patchy blowing snow. Snow

accumulations today of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulations

from last night through today of 3 to 8 inches, with the

highest amounts east of I-39.

* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee, Dekalb and La Salle

Counties.

* WHEN…Through 6 PM CST this evening, with the highest impacts

this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult this morning due to low

visibilities and snow packed roads. Patchy blowing snow is also

occurring.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Use plenty of extra caution when shoveling heavy snow. Stay

hydrated and take frequent breaks.

&&