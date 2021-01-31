Winter Storm Warning until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Winter Storm Warning until SUN 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Boone County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Occasional moderate snow and patchy blowing snow. Snow
accumulations today of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulations
from last night through today of 3 to 8 inches, with the
highest amounts east of I-39.
* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee, Dekalb and La Salle
Counties.
* WHEN…Through 6 PM CST this evening, with the highest impacts
this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult this morning due to low
visibilities and snow packed roads. Patchy blowing snow is also
occurring.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
Use plenty of extra caution when shoveling heavy snow. Stay
hydrated and take frequent breaks.
&&