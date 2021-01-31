Winter Storm Warning until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Green County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations of up to an inch.

* WHERE…Green, Rock and Lafayette Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions that will make

travel difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

