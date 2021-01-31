Winter Storm Warning until SUN 3:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Light snow. Additional snow accumulations less than 1

inch.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north

central and northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will gradually wind down this

afternoon. Gusty north winds will cause some blowing and

drifting snow in open areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

