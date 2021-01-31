Winter Storm Warning until SUN 3:00 PM CST

Winter Storm Warning until SUN 3:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north
central and northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will gradually wind down today.
However, gusty east to northeast winds will cause some blowing
and drifting snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&