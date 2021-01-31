Super Bowl week helps ‘shine a light’ on human trafficking

High-profile events that draw out-of-town visitors are natural targets for human traffickers. The Super Bowl is no exception. There is plenty of work going on this week in the Tampa Bay area to try to stop trafficking. The NFL has designated one of its community grants for Super Bowl hosts to the Hillsborough County Commission on Human Trafficking. Between 25 million and 40 million people worldwide are estimated to be victims of trafficking. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is among NFL players who have joined the International Justice Mission organization to help fight the atrocities.