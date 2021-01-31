Rutgers blunts Northwestern rally in 64-56 win behind Young

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Jacob Young scored 19 points and Ron Harper Jr. scored all 13 of his in the second half and Rutgers held off Northwestern for a 64-56 win. Harper’s three-point play gave Rutgers a 55-40 lead with 6:24 to go before the Wildcats went on a 10-0 run but they never got closer than five the rest of the way. Geo Baker added 12 points for Scarlet Knights, which overcame 18 turnovers with 20 committed by Northwestern. Miller Kopp scored 15 points for Northwestern and Chase Audige and Ryan Young 14 apiece.