Poland protesters take weekend off for fundraiser

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — From soccer star Robert Lewandowski to opposition politicians, Polish citizens have donated at least 71 million zlotys ($19 million) to a charity’s fundraiser for health causes that has been criticized by the conservative government for its liberal agenda. Anti-government protesters angry about a near-total abortion ban suspended their marches for the weekend to show solidarity and ensure that they didn’t steal the spotlight from the event. The annual Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity is held to support the chronically strapped health care system, and its main event is always held on a Sunday in mid-January. This is the 29th edition and it was postponed by two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.