Skip to Content

Major storm heads to Northeast after blanketing Midwest

3:10 pm NewsTop StoriesTop News Stories
Icy Roads Generic
Ice storm, Icy,Snow, Bad road conditions

By The Associated Press—After days of frigid temperatures, the Northeast is bracing for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas and create blizzard-like conditions.

The storm system has already blanketed parts of the Midwest, as well as Washington, D.C. Chicago got almost 7 inches of snow by Sunday morning, leading to the cancellation of a couple hundred flights at the city's two airports.

In Wisconsin, snow depths in some areas had reached more than 15 inches. Snow is expected to reach Pennsylvania by the afternoon.

The National Weather says heavy snow is forecast to fall at an inch to 3 inches an hour on Monday in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Lauren Baker

Lauren Baker is the 13 News weekend evening anchor. She started in April of 2019 after moving from Michigan, where she was a morning producer/traffic reporter.

More Stories

Skip to content