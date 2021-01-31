Lankinen makes 32 saves, Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves and the short-handed Chicago Blackhawks jumped on two costly mistakes by Elvis Merzlikins in the third period, topping the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1. Patrick Kane and Philipp Kurashev each had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which had dropped three in a row. The Blackhawks improved to 1-1 on a four-game homestand after losing 2-1 to the Blue Jackets on Friday night. Boone Jenner scored for the Blue Jackets, and Merzlikins stopped 33 shots.