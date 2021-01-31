In early going, Biden floods the zone with decrees

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s too soon for President Joe Biden to have any meaningful legislative accomplishments on his record. Yet he’s achieving big pivots in public policy. That’s thanks to his ability to take executive action without Congress being involved. It’s a fast and easy way to make an impact in Washington and the country. But these orders are far from permanent. As President Donald Trump discovered, courts can be quick to strike down executive orders. And successors in the White House can dispense with them. That’s what Biden is busily doing as he reverses parts of Trump’s legacy on immigration, the environment and more.