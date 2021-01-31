Impeachment fever hits Kentucky with efforts to oust leaders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Impeachment fever has struck Kentucky. Citizen’s petitions are seeking to oust both the governor and the attorney general. One petition was spurred by grievances over the Democratic governor’s COVID-19 restrictions. The other stems from the outcome of the Breonna Taylor death investigation led by the Republican attorney general. Impeachment is a card rarely played in any serious way in Kentucky. Only a handful of Kentuckians submitted each petition. And it remains to be seen how seriously lawmakers take them. Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature. A special House committee has been formed to review impeachment petitions.