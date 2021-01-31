Illinois logs 2,428 more COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois has logged 2,428 new confirmed and probable infections of COVID-19 and 40 additional deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health says Illinois has reported more than 1.1 million cases since the start of the pandemic. Nearly 19,250 people have died. State officials announced that Chicago can further loosen restrictions that have been in place, but Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says limits on indoor dining remain. Chicago allowed indoor dining in January for the first time since October.