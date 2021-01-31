Hilton Valentine, founding Animals guitarist, dies at 77

LONDON (AP) — Hilton Valentine, the founding guitarist of English rock and roll band The Animals who is credited with coming up with one of the most famous opening riffs of the 1960s, has died. He was 77. The band’s label ABKCO Music confirmed that Valentine died on Friday, saying it was informed of the death by his wife Germaine Valentine. The band’s most famous song, 1964′s “The House of the Rising Sun,” topped the charts in both the U.K. and the U.S. The song had such resonance in the U.S., many people were surprised that the band came from one of England’s industrial heartlands.