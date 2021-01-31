Heavy snow forces the roof of a Freeport business to collapse

FREEPORT (WREX)— The roof of a Freeport building collapsed early Sunday morning after heavy amounts of snow piled on top of it.

The Freeport Fire Department says it and several other agencies were called to the 1000 block of West Empire after the roof had collapsed.

When they arrived, they found no one was hurt.

The area was taped off due to a leaning front wall and the building has been turned over to the owners.

Officials say there is about $150,000 worth of damage from the collapse.