Gunmen rob partygoers, then open fire, killing 7 in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say gunmen on two motorcycles burst into a weekend party and robbed those at the house, then returned a few minutes later and opened fire, killing six men and one woman. The attack occurred late Saturday in the north-central state of Jalisco. Jalisco has long been home to the cartel of the same name, but the attack occurred close to the border with Zacatecas state, where several drug gangs have been fighting for territory. A shooting attack on anther party in the neighboring state of Michoacan wounded several people. State police say three assailants opened fire at partygoers in the city of Uruapan.