Doctors Without Borders ambulance waylaid in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Doctors Without Borders has suspended its work in El Salvador after one its ambulances was waylaid on the outskirts of San Salvador. The group said Sunday that armed men forced the crew of the ambulance to stop and get out in the gang-dominated neighborhood in the township of Ilopango. They were interrogated and roughed up, and threatened with guns before they managed to leave the area. A doctor and a nurse suffered light injuries. The charitable group says it will not send out ambulances until the safety of its personnel is guaranteed. It was the first attack since the group started working in El Salvador in 2018.