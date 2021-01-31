Cyclone causes flooding in Fiji, kills 1 with 5 more missing

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A cycle that hit the Pacific nation of Fiji on Sunday has left one person dead, five more missing and thousands in shelters. Authorities say more than 10,000 people are sheltering at 300 evacuation centers after Cyclone Ana made landfall Sunday on the main island of Viti Levu. The cyclone created flooding across parts of the island, including in the capital, Suva. The nation’s leader pointed to climate change as a cause of recent deadly storms. Fiji was still recovering from an even more powerful cyclone that hit in December.