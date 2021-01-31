China manufacturing growth weakens in January

BEIJING (AP) — Two surveys show China’s manufacturing growth weakened in January, suggesting its rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is leveling off. A purchasing managers’ index released by business magazine Caixin declined to 51.5 from December’s 53 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity expanding. A separate index by the national statistics agency and an official industry group, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, retreated to 51.3 from the previous month’s 51.9. Chinese manufacturing benefited from the country’s relatively early reopening from a shutdown to fight the virus and demand for masks and other exports.