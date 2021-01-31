Chicago schools reopening uncertain as union talks continue

CHICAGO (AP) — A plan to reopen Chicago schools remains in limbo as last-minute negotiations over COVID-19 safety measures with the teachers’ union stretched into Sunday and amplify the possibility of a strike. Roughly 62,000 students and about 10,000 teachers in K-8 were expected to start school Monday as part of the district’s gradual reopening. Mayor Lori Lightfoot insists those plans will take place. However, the Chicago Teachers Union has fought returning to classrooms in the nation’s third-largest district. Teachers have defied orders to come to class ahead of students. The union has said that if the district locks teachers out of email and teaching platforms, teachers will picket.