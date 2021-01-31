Champagnie scores 22, St. John’s holds off Marquette 75-73

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Champagnie scored 22 points and Posh Alexander added 15 with six steals as St. John’s held off Marquette 75-73. The Red Storm led by as many as 10 in the second half before Marquette closed in a rush, coming within a point three times in the last 3-1/2 minutes. Rasheem Dunn added 11 points. Vince Cole had 10 points. Dawson Garcia tied a season high with 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Theo John added 16 points and eight rebounds. Jamal Cain had 14 points, D.J. Carton 12 and Koby McEwen 11.