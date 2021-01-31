Skip to Content

Biden to meet with GOP lawmakers to discuss virus relief

11:08 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet Monday afternoon with a group of 10 Republican senators who have proposed spending about one-third of what he is seeking in coronavirus aid. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says that Biden has spoken with the leader of the the group, Sen. Susan Collins. The invitation to the White House came hours after the lawmakers had sent Biden a letter urging him to negotiate rather than try to ram through his $1.9 trillion package solely on Democratic votes. Congressional Democrats are poised to move ahead without Republican support.

Associated Press

