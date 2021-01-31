35th Annual Snow Sculpting competition brings thousands to Sinnissippi

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The work of dozens of artists were on full display in Sinnissippi Park on Saturday.

The yearly competition kicked off on Thursday with both professional and high school teams trying to turn a block of snow into a masterpiece.

After three days of hard work, thousands of cars flooded the park to see what the Stateline's finest chiseled out.

'The Band of Misfit Boys' took first place with their sculpture "Hootie and the Blowfish" which played off the popular band name by sculpting an owl next to a pufferfish. Belvidere North won the high school competition with their piece titled "The Bear Necessities."

Kellie Olivencia, The Rockford Park District's Event Director for the event says this year's competition brought a ton of interest.

"We have been getting messages from people from Milwaukee, from Chicago, asking about the event, when they can come to see the sculptures, how long they will be be up and when is a good time for viewing," Olivencia said.

The event also paid homage to the event's former director, John Beck. The community leader lead arts programs at the park district for 13 years and had a sculpture dedicated to him at the event.

The sculptures will stay up at Sinnissippi as long as weather permits.