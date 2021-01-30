Zegarowski scores 19 as No. 17 Creighton holds off DePaul

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski scored 19 points and No. 17 Creighton beat DePaul 69-62. Creighton came in leading the Big East in scoring and shooting, but the way this one went it was hard to tell. The cold-shooting Bluejays made just enough baskets to pull out a game that got heated in the first half. They beat the Blue Demons for the 13th straight time. Creighton hit all eight of its free throws in a closing 10-2 run. Zegarowski nailed three 3-pointers, and Christian Bishop and Denzel Mahoney each scored 14 points for DePaul.