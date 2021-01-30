Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 9:04AM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 9:04AM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Blowing and drifting
snow possible.
* WHERE…Green, Rock and Lafayette Counties.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.