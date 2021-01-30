Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 9:04AM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9

inches. Highest amounts likely towards Illinois border and

Lake Michigan. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will lead to

some blowing and drifting.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.