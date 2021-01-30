Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 9:04AM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 9:04AM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches. Highest amounts likely towards Illinois border and
Lake Michigan. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will lead to
some blowing and drifting.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.